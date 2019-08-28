From Fighting Fires to Doing Dishes … Clive Firefighters Do It All

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Earlier this month, Clive Firefighters got a medical call about a woman who fell and hit her head. After they arrived at her home, they noticed the home was very unkempt, so they decided to help her out and started doing dishes.

It is not protocol for firefighters to do someone’s dishes or wash their sheets, but they noticed it was something she was unable to do herself and they wanted to make her recovery smooth once she got home from the hospital.

It is a part of the protocol to be a mandatory reporter if someone is in immediate danger to their health, crews say this was not the case for this lady, they just wanted to help her out.

They say most of their mandatory reporting involves one individual putting another in a dangerous or unhealthy situation.

But cleaning her home was just a short time fix -- a part of the firefighter’s job is to help connect people to resources to help them.

“We’re probably more acutely aware of what’s out there than the individual person sitting in their home and they see this mountain that they can’t climb and then they don’t know where to go,” Lieutenant Eric Delker said.

In this case, firefighters were able to speak with a family friend of the woman and her power of attorney about how best to provide care while still allowing her to live independently.

Lieutenant Delker said this situation would have been prevented with a simple knock on the door by a neighbor. He encourages everyone to check on their elderly neighbors if they haven’t seen them in a while.