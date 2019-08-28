Kirsten Gillibrand Ends Presidential Campaign

Kirsten Gillibrand

(CNN) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president,” Gillibrand said on Twitter. “I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

The New York Times was first to report on Gillibrand’s announcement.

