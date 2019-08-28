× Man Injured After Being Hit by Car Near East Mixmaster

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – One person was injured after being hit by a car near the east mixmaster in Polk County early Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in just after 4:30 a.m. about someone who had been hit by a car in the 4900 block of NE 22nd Street. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 52-year-old male suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

Authorities say the man was walking south on NE 22nd St. when he was struck by the car.

Investigators say the incident appears to be an accident and no charges will be filed against the car’s driver.