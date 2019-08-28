Police: Crime in Des Moines Down From Last Summer Despite Two Overnight Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating two shootings that happened just hours apart. The first injured two and happened in the parking lot of the Southport Strip Mall on Army Post Road Tuesday night.

"It was a complicated story right off the bat. It originally looked to us to be it was a robbery of an individual. We were able to review some evidence of the scene, get some witness statements and track down the suspects in Grimes a few hours after the incident occurred," says Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The suspects are 21-year-old Corey Brown and 24-year-old Charity Ramer. Both are charged with attempted murder.

About six hours later, shots rang out at the Star Gas Station on Ingersoll Avenue.

"We know there was some sort of confrontation there and that a gentleman was shot in the chest. He`s in the hospital pretty serious condition but it looks like he`s gonna pull out," says Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Police are still gathering evidence and looking for the suspect or suspects involved, but say they don't believe it was random.

Despite there being two shootings within hours of each other, Des Moines police say last night's crimes don't reflect what the city has actually been like this summer.

“This summers been better than summers in the past. There’s a lot of different reasons for that. Some of our policing strategies are a little more effective and the community engagement also has a huge impact. When the neighborhoods send the message that they aren’t gonna tolerate crime it makes our part of it a lot easier," said Sergeant Paul Parizek.