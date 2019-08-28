× Police: Man Shot in Chest on Ingersoll Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after police say he was shot at a Des Moines gas station.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Star Gas Station on Ingersoll Avenue. Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says a man was shot in the chest. He has been transported to Methodist Medical Center for treatment.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

Information about a suspect has not been released but police say no arrests have been made.