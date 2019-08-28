× Two Charged with Attempted Murder in South Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say they’ve made two arrests in connection with a shooting at a southside Des Moines strip mall Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Army Post Road around 9:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old male from Chicago remains hospitalized from the shooting. The other victim left the hospital before police could talk with him.

After interviewing witnesses and examining the evidence, police made two arrests in the case. Twenty-one-year-old Corey Brown and 24-year-old Charity Ramer, of Grimes, are charged with attempted murder. Brown is also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police say the handgun used during the shooting has been recovered.

Brown and Ramer are being held in the Polk County Jail.