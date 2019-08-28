× US Soccer Star & World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe to Speak at Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University has announced two-time World Cup Champion and US women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe will be on campus in November to take part in the Martin Bucksbaum Distinguished Lecture Series.

The university released the news on Wednesday morning.

The soccer star, a staunch advocate for equality, has focused much of her recent activism on the topics of equal pay, LGBTQ rights, and racial injustice.

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe won the Golden Boot which is awarded to the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball for the best player. She is also an Olympic gold medalist after the USNWT took the top spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

The event at Drake will take place in the Knapp Center at 7:00 p.m. on November 18th and is free and open to the public.