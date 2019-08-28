Volunteers Needed to Feed the World at Hy-Vee Hall Right Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro charity has an ambitious goal to fulfill by this weekend: feed four million people around the world.

Meals from the Heartland is hosting its 12th annual Hunger Fight. Over four days, hundreds of volunteers will work to package 4,000,000 individual dry meals to be shipped out around the world and to food pantries across the metro.

The meals are made up of soy, rice, dried vegetables and vitamin powder. The ingredients are all grown and processed in the USA.

Many of the volunteer opportunities at the event are filled by church, school and corporate teams. However, individual volunteers are welcome to give their time as well. A single volunteer can package 400 meals in about two hours.

You can sign up to volunteer your time at the Meals From the Heartland website. You can also make a cash donation their or sign up for future events.