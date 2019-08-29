× Altoona Teen Mackenzy Larson Passes Away after Cancer Battle

ALTOONA, Iowa – A beloved Altoona teenager who has battled cancer multiple times since she was a child has now died.

Mackenzy Larson passed away Wednesday night, according to a post from her family on her Facebook page.

She was diagnosed with bone cancer as a child and has had several reoccurrences of the disease. Kenzy underwent multiple surgeries during treatment and had to have her left leg amputated.

We have been following her journey through treatment, as the family worked to raise money for experimental immunotherapy treatments to keep the cancer at bay.

In April, after learning her cancer was inoperable, a celebration of Kenzy’s life was held at Southeast Polk High School. Hundreds of people attended to show Kenzy how much they cared.

“It means the world to me that that many people showed up. I’m sorry that I couldn’t hug everybody. I wasn’t feeling very good, but I would’ve, if I felt better, hugged every single one of you,” Kenzy said.

Her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and have released arrangements.

Kenzy was 17-years-old.