Convicted Felon Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Polk County Chase

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person is in custody after a lengthy chase across the metro Wednesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Jeffrey Caudle faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, plus numerous outstanding felony warrants.

It all started when police spotted Caudle driving in the 3900 block of Northeast 44th Drive in Des Moines at around 7:30 p.m. He took off and led officers on a pursuit through eastern Polk County.

The chase ended when Caudle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of East 56th Street and East University in Pleasant Hill.

Caudle suffered minor injuries. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

Caudle has an extensive criminal background including convictions for domestic abuse, burglary, and drugs. There are several open cases against him as well, including a sexual abuse case where he is accused of forcing a 13-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him.