Grand View starts the JOE Woodley era with a 34-0 win over MidAmerica Nazarene. (Dad, Mike, was there to see his son's debut at Williams Stadium in Des Moines.) The Vikings are ranked #12 in NAIA.

Humboldt's Ashlyn Clark flipped the coin in the pre-game ceremony.

Video highlights from Mark Freund.