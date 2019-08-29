Iowa Volunteer Ready to Serve as Hurricane Dorian Approaches Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it heads towards Florida and an Iowa volunteer will be there to greet it.

The storm is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it hits Florida over the Labor Day weekend. The storm could spread across the entire Florida peninsula when it arrives.

Burdell Clark will be there when it does, ready to serve hot meals to whoever needs them in the storm's wake.

"We might serve as many as 300 people in the morning and then go back out to the same community and serve dinner for another 300," Clark said as he packed up a Red Cross van before hitting the road on Thursday.

Clark is taking everything he needs with him, with not guarantees that anywhere will be open for him to restock. "The little spoons, the ladles, the paper plates. Everything you can think of that they would need to give somebody in an emergency," he said.

Clark has previously deployed to Florida, Puerto Rico and disaster areas across the state of Iowa.

He says his work wouldn't be possible without donations to the Red Cross. He suggests keeping them in mind when you make your Christmastime charitable donations, but you can give any day of the year online.