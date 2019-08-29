× Iowa DNR: Man’s Body Recovered from Nishnabotna River

HAMBURG, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the body of a man has been recovered from the Nishnabotna River in southwest Iowa.

According to a news release sent Thursday afternoon, the body of 77-year-old Thomas Gibson was located and recovered around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the river.

Law enforcement officials were called to the boat ramp at Goldenrod Access on the Nishnabotna River on August 26th on reports of a possible drowning. They found personal items of Gibson’s at the boat ramp and believe he went into the river after his boat drifted away while he was trying to launch it.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Gibson’s cause of death.