× Police: Des Moines Teenager Reported Missing

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Kaitlyn Shanelle Thomas was last seen Wednesday morning walking in the 3600 block of East Maple Street.

Kaitlyn has long, brown, braided hair. She is five-foot-four and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911.