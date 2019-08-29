× Des Moines Police Say ‘Random’ Shooting was Actually a Case of Self-Defense

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police now say the man they thought was a victim of a random shooting earlier this week was actually injured by a woman defending herself from him … and he is now behind bars.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue just before 8:00 am on Tuesday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found 30-year-old Darnell Campbell, Jr. with a gunshot wound to his leg. Campbell told officers he was shot as he was walking down the street.

Police now say that was a lie.

Officers say Campbell had just assaulted a woman nearby by hitting her in the head with a liquor bottle. She then shot him in self-defense. Campbell was released from a Des Moines hospital this afternoon and immediately arrested by officers. He is charged with Willful Injury, a Class D felony.