Des Moines Police Say ‘Random’ Shooting was Actually a Case of Self-Defense

Posted 4:14 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, August 29, 2019

Police investigating shooting in 1400 block of Capitol Ave. in Des Moines on August 27, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines Police now say the man they thought was a victim of a random shooting earlier this week was actually injured by a woman defending herself from him … and he is now behind bars.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue just before 8:00 am on Tuesday on a report of a shooting.  When they arrived they found 30-year-old Darnell Campbell, Jr. with a gunshot wound to his leg.  Campbell told officers he was shot as he was walking down the street.

Police now say that was a lie.

Officers say Campbell had just assaulted a woman nearby by hitting her in the head with a liquor bottle.  She then shot him in self-defense.  Campbell was released from a Des Moines hospital this afternoon and immediately arrested by officers.  He is charged with Willful Injury, a Class D felony.

