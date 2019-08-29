WATCH: Old Alliant Energy Plant Implodes in Marshalltown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – An Alliant Energy plant that served the community of Marshalltown for decades is no more.

Crews have been dismantling the Sutherland Generation Station for the past year and Thursday morning they took a big step in the demolition project and imploded the plant.

Alliant officials say they closed the aging facility as part of a transition to cleaner energy. They are now using a newer facility that works better with wind and solar energy.

The old plant first opened in the 1950s. Ninety-percent of the materials left over after demolition will be recycled.