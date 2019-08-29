WATCH: Implosion of Old Energy Plant in Marshalltown

Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 30 in Ames

Posted 8:56 am, August 29, 2019, by

WHO-HD

STORY COUNTY, Iowa  —  An 83-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Highway 30 in Ames on Wednesday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Nancy Dean of Boone slowed to a ‘near stop’ in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 near the 145 mile marker around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.  Another driver was unable to avoid Dean’s Chevy Equinox and slammed into the rear of it.

Dean was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.  The other driver suffered minor injuries.  The crash remains under investigation.

