Attempted Murder Charges Dropped for Suspects in South Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are dropping attempted murder charges against two people involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

Corey Brown, 21, and Charity Ramer, 24, were arrested Tuesday night after a shooting at a south side Des Moines strip mall at the 1100 block of Army Post Road.

The criminal complaint stated that during an argument with two panhandlers, one of the panhandlers hit Ramer in the face, and that's allegedly when Brown opened fire. One victim was hit five times. The other was grazed by a bullet.

Police said the two talked about what story to tell police. Detectives now say additional evidence has been uncovered in the case and the Polk County Attorney's Office requested the charges against Brown and Ramer be dismissed.

The case is still under investigation.