Des Moines Awarded Nearly $2M to Help Homeless Youth

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines received nearly $2 million in federal funding to help end youth homelessness in the city.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Des Moines with a $1,865,045 grant.

The grant is part of the national Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which supports local communities in developing a coordinated approach to ending youth homelessness. The city will use the funds to provide housing for homeless people under the age of 24.

“Thank you to our partners at the federal level and the Congressional Delegation for their continued commitment to address homelessness in our community,” said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie. “We greatly appreciate the support to better enable us to assist those who need our help.”

City leaders will meet with child welfare agencies and other community partners over the next several months to work on developing a plan for how to use the funding.