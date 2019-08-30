× Driver Flees After Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Flips & Catches Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – A driver fled after crashing into a pole and flipping a vehicle early Friday morning.

Lt. Chris Bolton with the Des Moines Fire Department says the call came in at 5:58 a.m. about an accident in the 800 block of Euclid. Witnesses said after the crash there was a small fire and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away before law enforcement arrived.

Both the Des Moines Fire Department and the Des Moines Police Department responded to the crash.

Westbound Euclid was closed while crews clear the scene but has since been reopened.

There are power lines down in the area due to the crash and MidAmerican Energy is responding to make repairs.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.