Iowa Cubs Clinch First Playoff Appearance in 11 Years

Posted 11:25 pm, August 30, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Cubs beat the Memphis Redbirds to clinch the team’s first playoff berth in 11 years.

Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras was in the lineup to provide the spark the I-Cubs needed. Cubs left fielder Robel Garcia had a big night, going 3-for-4 and driving in four RBIs.

The Cubs needed at least one win in the final series against the second-place Redbirds to secure the Pacific Coast League American Northern division championship.

The team is 73-64 overall with three games left before the playoffs.

Find the box score here.

Video is courtesy of the Iowa Cubs and the Iowa Cubs Radio Network.

