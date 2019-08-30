× Iowa Democrats React to Cancelled Virtual Caucus Plan

Des Moines, Iowa – Iowa Democrats responding to the DNC’s announcement that the virtual caucus idea is not moving forward. Online security concerns at the national level were cited as a reason for re-thinking the plan to have an on-line component to Iowa’s first in the nation caucuses.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman, Troy Price says, “I don’t believe we should develop a system were anyone’s vote would be put in jeopardy.” He went on to say, “We’re going to make sure that Iowa’s caucuses are successful and the best the state has ever produced.”

Price also added that they will make the most of the options still available. The Iowa Democratic Party will have a positive outcome on February 3rd, 2020. The DNC has made assurances that the Iowa Caucuses will remain first in the nation.

