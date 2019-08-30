× Jerry Foxhoven Seeks $2M in Wrongful Termination Claim

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jerry Foxhoven, the former head of Iowa Department of Human Services, is seeking $2 million in damages after he claims he was fired after questioning how a state employee was getting paid.

The claim was filed Friday to the State Appeal Board. It names Governor Kim Reynolds, Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol and the governor’s legal counsel Sam Langholz.

Foxhoven claims he was fired after he told Craig Gongol he would seek a legal opinion as to whether or not the DHS should pay part of Paige Thorson’s salary. Thorson was the deputy chief of state and at one time doing DHS-related work. Foxhoven said that work ended. The claim states that Foxhoven was fired to prevent him from disclosing the legality of the payments. It states he has not found a replacement income since he left and wants the state to make up for those damages.

Reynolds’ office released this statement: