Mama Lacona's Restaurant Closing After 62 Years Saturday

URBANDALE, Iowa — There is only one more chance to pick up a pizza or pasta dish from a metro staple.

Mama Lacona’s is closing for good after business on Saturday. Mama’s grandson Jim Lacona is retiring for health reasons.

The restaurant has been serving customers for 62 years.

Mama Lacona’s is located at 3825 121st Street in Urbandale. The restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.