People Combine Co-Working and Coffee at New Studio in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA -- It can be lonely for people who work from home or have their own business. Co-working has become popular in recent years, and a new place in Ankeny provides more than just a space to work by others.

This is a home away from home for the owners of Iowa CPR. “We teach CPR classes all around the metro. We actually started a couple years ago. We kind of realized there was a need for it in the area, and my husband is a firefighter and emergency responder, so he has a lot of experience actually doing CPR,” said Co-Owner Jessica Wells.

The company moved into an office suite inside Blue Bean Studio a couple months ago. “We really enjoy working here because we have office space, we can conduct our business here, we can store our mannequins here. And then we can host our classes in the meeting space here,” said Wells.

The Rojas family opened the Blue Bean Studio earlier this year. “Blue Bean is meant to be a tool belt for modern professionals and companies,” said Founder Carlos Rojas.

It's part coffee shop, where anyone can stop in and fill up on caffeine, and it is part co-working. “We`re really all about providing the essentials so you can create your next best version,” said Rojas.

Entrepreneurs can rent office space, become members, or buy full or half-day flex passes to get use of the co-working experience. “You have the ability to just work and collaborate with other people from different companies and industries. You have the ability to have meetings in one of our themed spaces," said Rojas.

The studio includes a DIY studio, which has a backdrop for people to do photoshoots, shoot a video, or even create a podcast. “The good alternative for this is you can really test it out. If you`re considering about doing a podcast, just come here and test it out.”

The biggest benefit might be the knowledge exchanged and partnerships made. “We like the camaraderie here. We`ve gotten to know some of our neighbors and people who come here every day,” said Wells.

Blue Bean Studio is located at 110 N Ankeny Boulevard, Suite 200. You can find information about memberships and full or half-day flex passes on Blue Bean Studio’s website.