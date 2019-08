Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Des Moines - Top ranked Dowling rallied in the 4th Q to take down Waukee 21-17. The Warriors led 17-14 after 3 quarters, but Hank Himrich's TD pass to Louis Brooks in the 4th was the difference.

The Maroon defense held Waukee scoreless in the 2nd half.

In the battle for Ankeny, Centennial beat rival Ankeny on a FG in overtime 17-14. Roosevelt won its first game with Mitch Moore at the healm, 46-13 over Hoover.