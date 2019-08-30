× Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Des Moines Triple Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial date for a man accused of murdering a mother and her two children in Des Moines back in July has been scheduled for later this year.

Court documents reveal 31-year-old Marvin Escobar-Orellana, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, will go on trial for three counts of first-degree murder on October 28th.

Escobar-Orellana is accused of killing 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores on July 16th.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children had been living in the basement of a home at 1003 Day Street, which they shared with Escobar-Orellana and his family. Autopsies determined each victim had been shot in the head twice.

Escobar-Orellana claims Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez killed her children and he shot Flores-Rodriguez in self-defense. Investigators say a witness’s account of the shooting, as well as ballistic evidence, prove Escobar-Orellana is lying.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Escobar-Orellana had been living under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had twice been deported from the U.S., in 2010 and 2011. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

Escobar-Orellana is originally from Guatemala and is being held on a federal immigration detainer.