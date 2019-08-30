× Vaping-Related Severe Respiratory Illness Numbers Rise in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The number of Iowans suffering from severe respiratory illness due to vaping is going up.

Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health issued a news release that there were four young adults in Iowa, who had a history of vaping, that have been diagnosed with respiratory illnesses. Three of those patients reported vaping THC, a substance found in cannabis.

The symptoms associated with the illness are cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. Some patients have needed to be placed in intensive care because of the severity of the illness.

Friday morning, the IDPH released new numbers along with a new website where it will publish weekly updates on reports of respiratory illness in Iowa that has been linked to patients who vape.

The most recent update shows as of Aug. 30th, seven Iowans from young to middle-age adults have now been diagnosed. Of those seven, five have reported vaping THC.

You can keep track of the weekly numbers here.