AMES - It took all of regulation and then 3 overtimes but Iowa State finally beat UNI on Saturday 29-26. Northern Iowa took the lead in OT3 with a Matthew Cook FG, but ISU answered with a TD to win.

Brock Purdy finished with 2 TD passes for ISU, but Purdy's biggest play came when Sheldon Croney fumbled on the 1 yard line the play before the game winning TD.

Cyclones are 1-0 on the year, and off next week.