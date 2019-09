Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTUMWA, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who took off from a work release program in Wapello County.

Eddie Ward, 44, was serving a sentence for second-degree robbery at the Ottumwa Residential Facility. He failed to return to the facility Friday night.

Ward is 6' 1'' tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

He had been at the facility since June. If you see him, call police.