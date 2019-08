× Police: Missing Des Moines Teen Found Safe

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fifteen-year-old Kaitlyn Thomas has been located safely after being reported missing on Thursday.

Des Moines police said Kaitlyn is doing well and is being reunited with her family.

Police detectives confirmed she voluntarily chose not to go to school Wednesday and had not yet returned home.

The Des Moines Police Department thanks those in the community who assisted in finding Kaitlyn.