× Des Moines’ 10th Homicide Victim Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the shooting victim as 45 year old John Lee Belcher of Des Moines. Intially investigators were called out to the 1900 block of Francis Avenue around 3:15pm Saturday but found no evidence of gunshots in the area. Thirty minutes later another call came in from someone who claimed to have found a dead body inside a home at 1930 Francis Avenue.

The investigation and search for a suspect continued well into the evening and early morning hours until police arrested 43 year old Stanley Paul Wofford in connection to the case and charged Wofford with murder in the first degree. Police believe Wofford tried to use a phone call to police to prove his innocence.

“Sorting through misleading information they were given and pulling out the facts and learned the actual 911 caller was the gentleman responsible for the shooting. Detectives were able to determine he was the only one seen going into the house. There was an argument heard at that time and witnesses saw him leave that house only to return about thirty minutes later to report the crime,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek. Police say neighborhood cooperation led to a successful investigation. This is Des Moines’ 10th homicide of the year.