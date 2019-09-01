EveryStep Kicks Off Annual Fundraiser at Jordan Creek Town Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Visitors to Jordan Creek Town Center will see a new addition to the lake’s west side. Elaborate clubhouses are part of an annual fundraiser held by EveryStep, one of Iowa’s largest non-profit organizations.

Partnering with several builders and organizations, EveryStep challenged them to create special clubhouses exploring the concept of community. Each clubhouse would then play a vital role in raising money to support EveryStep’s various non-profit care and support programs throughout the state.

The result?

“We have four different clubhouses. They are each representative of that it really takes a village to do what we do every day at Everystep,” saidJamie Nicolino, EveryStep’s private events coordinator.

Each clubhouse was built offsite and recently brought to Jordan Creek, where Sunday night they were unveiled to the community. Although each clubhouse has a unique look, they all emulate the meaning of community for each individual builder.

“Growing up on a farm we decided to go with a barn,” said contributor Jacob Tessmer, owner of Blue Ribbon Builders. “We kind of brought together the community part of the organization of EveryStep. You know, farming community to the community at Everystep. We thought it would be very fitting.”

Three of the clubhouses are available for auction, with one of them up for raffle. If you do win the bid, EveryStep will deliver your new addition to your home, but Nicolino urges everyone to make sure they have plenty of room.

“Each of the club houses could be in your backyard,” said Nicolino. “They vary in size from about six-by-eight feet to eight-by-ten feet, with a majority of them about ten feet tall. You definitely need to think about that when you are getting ready to purchase them.”

The clubhouses will be on display with open houses taking place every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 through Oct. 5. For more information regarding how and when to place your bid and enter the raffle visit their website.