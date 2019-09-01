× Insiders 9/1/2019: Potential Trump Challenger Mark Sanford, US Senate Candidate Michael Franken and Why Tom Vilsack Joined Dairy Industry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, a Republican, told Channel 13 that he might run in a primary against President Donald Trump. But he isn’t sure that he can win. Sanford wants to point the country’s focus on the rapidly escalating federal debt that is approaching $23 trillion.

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken recently returned to his native Iowa after serving as a defense contractor in Washington, D.C. He moved to Sioux City and has launched his first political campaign, which will put him up against three other Democrats trying to be the nominee to take on U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, in the 2020 election.

Medicare for All? A public option? Some other idea to improve health care across the country? Franken isn't pushing specifics yet.

Tom Vilsack, Iowa's former two-term governor and two-term U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, serves as the president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. He said the reason that he took the job came down to three things, one of them very personal.

Sanford handles the question of whether President Trump is racist, when the country could have a balanced budget and more in this week's Insiders Quick 6