Mackenzy Larson’s Family Shares Touching Obituary

ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of Mackenzy Larson, whose long battle with cancer inspired thousands, shared a touching obituary that describes the impact she had on those close to her.

Mackenzy passed away last Wednesday at the age of 17. The Southeast Polk senior was diagnosed with cancer when she was 9 years old and went through multiple surgeries, chemo, radiation and a left leg amputation. But her family said the disease never dulled her shine.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Altoona. A visitation will be held afterwards at 8 p.m.

Mackenzy’s obituary reads:

Mackenzy ‘Kenzy’ Renee Larson, born October 14, 2001 in Des Moines, Iowa. Loved life in every aspect. Believe it or not Kenzy has always been very shy, but once she got to know you, she came out of her shell and told you bluntly how she felt. Kenzy shared her laughter, smile, sarcasm, jokes, joy and even sorrow. Loved school, friends and her SE Polk Rams. Advocate for others and fought for Childhood Cancer Awareness for 8 of her 17yrs of life. Most of all she loved her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her Mom Deana Taylor (Jamie Foster), Dad Rodney (Lodi) Larson, Step Dad Sam Taylor (Candace Colgrove), Siblings Kaylee Atzeni, Siera Taylor, Sarena Taylor, Willow Larson, Kumora Larson, Kaleb Larson, Joe Rojas, Joshua Foster, Kya Foster, Rodney Olechnovics and Rylee Olechnovics, Grandparents Anthony Atzeni, Ye Cha Lee, Betty and Danny Thurman, Mary Taylor, Charles and Twila Larson, Marla and John Amadeo, Loving boyfriend Carson Cooper, Aunts, Uncles and so many cousins and friends.

Kenzy was preceded in death by her Grandparents Tom Taylor, Karen and Jim Foster, Great Grandpa Zenobio Atzeni, Great Grandma, Nadine B. Walker, and Friends that have gained their wings battling childhood cancer.