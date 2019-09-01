× One Dead in Early Morning Indianola Apartment Fire

INDIANOLA, Iowa — One person is dead after an Indianola apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Indianola Police Captain Brian Sher says Warren County dispatch received a call about a fire at the Foxwood Apartments at 1005 West 3rd Avenue just after 6:30 am.

Police confirm there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. One other person was transported for smoke inhalation.

They are not releasing the cause of the fire at this time. The state fire marshal is on scene helping with the ongoing investigation. Multiple fire crews responded including Indianola, Norwalk, Carlilse, Milo, and Hartford. Two apartments in the building have smoke and fire damage.

We will bring you more information as we learn more this morning.