CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa -- One person was killed and two more hurt in a crash in Clarke County Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said 33-year-old Gregory Patterson of Des Moines was speeding near the town of Woodburn when he lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and Patterson died at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt.

Two passengers, ages 17 and 20, are recovering from minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.