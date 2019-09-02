Cooler temperatures are on the way as we begin the month of September. 70s and sunshine with a good round of watering are the perfect conditions to re-seed your yard and fix bare areas in your yard. Earl May's Mark Thoms walks us through the steps of what we should do to prep the yard and start the seeding process.
Gardening Tips: August 31, 2019
