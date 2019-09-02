Grimes Man Seriously Burned After Boat Catches Fire in Garage

Posted 4:51 pm, September 2, 2019, by

GRIMES, Iowa — A Grimes man is hospitalized with serious burns after the boat he was working on caught fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:16 p.m. Monday reporting a boat on fire at a home in the 300 block of SW Kennybrook Drive.

The caller said 37-year-old David Boots was working on his boat in his garage when the engine caught fire. Boots was taken to a local hospital with serious burns.

The Johnston/Grimes Fire Department contained the fire to the garage. Minimal damage was reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.