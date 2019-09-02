× Grimes Man Seriously Burned After Boat Catches Fire in Garage

GRIMES, Iowa — A Grimes man is hospitalized with serious burns after the boat he was working on caught fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:16 p.m. Monday reporting a boat on fire at a home in the 300 block of SW Kennybrook Drive.

The caller said 37-year-old David Boots was working on his boat in his garage when the engine caught fire. Boots was taken to a local hospital with serious burns.

The Johnston/Grimes Fire Department contained the fire to the garage. Minimal damage was reported.