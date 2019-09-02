Locust Street Bridge Construction Delayed Four Months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Locust Street Bridge is delayed four months due to high river levels.

According to the Des Monies City Engineer Steven Naber the bridge is estimated to be open to two-lane traffic by spring 2020.

What people have seen in the last month is crews placing reinforcement bars on pier two to soon lay concrete down and begin work on pier three.

“The bridge was structurally deficient and also experiencing scour concerns, so it was determined through a structural analysis that full replacement was the best option for the bridge,” Naber said.

There are temporary bridges on the Des Moines River for workers to easily access both sides of the bridge.

“The Locust Street Bridge, which was originally constructed in 1909, rehabilitated in 1967 will be replaced with a four-span concrete beam bridge. About 446 feet long. It will take about 600,000 pounds of reinforcement steel in the bridge, as well as almost 6,000 tons of concrete to construct this new bridge,” Naber said.

Naber said it is estimated to cost $10 million coming from federal funding and the city.

The city expects to complete the bridge by the end of summer 2020.

The Court Avenue bridge is expected to fully open and include parking by the end of 2019.