Minor Hospitalized, 3 Suspects Detained After Shooting Near Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent a minor to the hospital.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Drake Park Avenue, just blocks from Drake University. Police on the scene reported a minor was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Witnesses originally reported hearing ten shots. Several cars and homes were hit with bullets. As officers surrounded the area, a witness pointed out the suspects hiding in some bushes near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and University Avenue. The tense situation ended without police having to use force. Officers took three people into custody. Their names and charges have not been released.

Officers also recovered the rifle they believe was used in the shooting. We're told the victim is hospitalized in stable condition and was talking with officers at the scene.