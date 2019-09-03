Indianola YMCA Facing Financial Struggles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- One week after the YMCA announced it was closing its Boone County location, it is looking for solutions to keep its Indianola location open.

The Indianola YMCA has been open for six years, and it has been losing money for each of those years. The YMCA of Greater Des Moines has spent around $170,000 to keep the Indianola location running.

The Indianola YMCA has two large pools that are expensive to operate. YMCA leaders are considering charging an increased fee for pool usage to cover the cost of keeping it full.

“Operating a pool is the most expensive part of operating a Y, as you might imagine," said Ruth Comer, YMCA of Greater Des Moines’ vice president of marketing.

Comer said closing the Indianola YMCA is not something they anticipate at this time.

“We won't reverse this trend in a year, maybe even in two years or three years. But we need to start addressing it because it’s not a situation we know can go on indefinitely, so we know it’s going to take some time to turn around. But we can’t start that turnaround until we have these conversations,” said Comer.

The YMCA also doesn't plan to decrease its free or reduced-price memberships for lower-income residents.

About 6,000 people use the Indianola YMCA.