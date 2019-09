Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The U.S. Trade Representative office boosted Chinese tariffs on another $300 billion over the weekend.

On Friday, it submitted to the federal register a notice of modification of action, boosting tariffs President Trump had announced in early-August. From 10% to 15% on the rest of Chinese products that did not already have tariffs.

Those new tariffs took effect on September 1st.

A 25% tariff is still in place on $250 billion worth of goods.