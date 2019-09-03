Organization Goes Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Children's Cancer Connection Hansen Home for Hope is going gold for the month.

Thirteen employees decked out the house off Grand Avenue Tuesday morning. They used about 30 cans of spray paint to paint 100 gold ribbons on the driveway and paint the lawn yellow. The home will also be lit up gold at night.

Children's Cancer Connection serves about 600 families across the state. Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Hines said, “We’d ask you do one thing this month, at least, to increase awareness of childhood cancer. It can be simple as painting a gold ribbon on your driveway, attending one of our events.”

Children’s Cancer connection is also selling car decals for $5 on its website to raise awareness. You can find a list of events there as well.