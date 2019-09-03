Perry Man Killed in Labor Day Motorcycle Crash in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A Perry man was killed in  a  crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV on Labor Day in West Des Moines.

39-year-old Mark Eppert’s motorcycle crashed in the 4000 block of University Avenue around 1:00 pm on Monday.  Eppert was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital where he later died.  His passenger, 42-year-old Heidi Godwin, was also injured.

West Des Moines Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but that ‘speed was likely a contributing factor.’

