Police Asking for Help to Find Missing NW Iowa Woman

REMSEN, Iowa -- Police in Plymouth County are looking for a missing woman and the man whom she was last seen with.

27-year-old Nicole Ann Trometer of Remsen was reported missing on Sunday morning. Police say two vehicles registered to her are also missing, a white Dodge Durango and a silver Ford Explorer XLT.

Trometer was last seen early Sunday morning in Lemars with 34-year-old Daniel Kittredge. Authorities have not been able to locate him either.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Trometer or Daniel Kittredge are asked to call Chief Mike Sparr with the Remsen Police Department at (712) 786-2299.