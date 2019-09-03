× Teen Charged With Attempted Murder for Labor Day Shooting in Drake Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy is charged with three counts of attempted murder after a shooting that injured one person on Labor Day, Des Moines police say.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Drake Park Avenue around 7:00 pm on Monday evening. Police say a minor suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Several homes and cars were also hit by shots. Three people were taken into custody for questioning on Monday evening.

At last report the victim was in stable condition at a Des Moines hospital.