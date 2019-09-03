× UNI to Sell Alcohol at Football and Men’s Basketball Games This Season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa is adding beer to the menu at the UNI-Dome starting this weekend.

The school announced on Tuesday morning that it will sell beer during home football and men’s basketball games for the 2019-2020 season, starting this Saturday with the Panther football team’s home opener against Southern Utah.

The school says “a variety of domestic and craft beers” will be available. Alcohol will not be allowed in the student section (sections 110 and 111) or in ‘TC’s Kids Club (section 112).

The school released these full details of their alcohol policy: