UNI to Sell Alcohol at Football and Men’s Basketball Games This Season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa is adding beer to the menu at the UNI-Dome starting this weekend.
The school announced on Tuesday morning that it will sell beer during home football and men’s basketball games for the 2019-2020 season, starting this Saturday with the Panther football team’s home opener against Southern Utah.
The school says “a variety of domestic and craft beers” will be available. Alcohol will not be allowed in the student section (sections 110 and 111) or in ‘TC’s Kids Club (section 112).
The school released these full details of their alcohol policy:
- All guests must be 21 years of age and show a valid ID to obtain a wristband before purchasing alcohol.
- A valid wristband is required at the time of purchase.
- A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time per wristband.
- Sales will begin when doors open in the UNI-Dome (hour-and-a-half prior to kickoff) and in McLeod Center for men’s basketball games (One hour before tip-off).
- Sales will end when the game clock has expired at the conclusion of the third-quarter for football and 10 minutes left in the second half for men’s basketball.
- Guests are not allowed to bring alcohol into the UNI-Dome or the McLeod Center and are not allowed to exit with alcohol.
- UNI Athletics reserves the right to search guests for alcoholic beverages.
- Alcohol is not allowed in the student section or in the TC’s Kids Club area.
- Guests are not allowed to give alcohol to other guests under the age of 21.
- Failure to adhere to these policy guidelines may result in ejection from the arena without refund.