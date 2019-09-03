× Woman Dies in High-Speed Crash After Trying to Evade Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman died in a crash after leading Knoxville police on a high-speed chase.

Officers tried to pull over a 40-year-old woman for speeding near the Knoxville Middle School Tuesday afternoon. Police said she pulled into the Iowa State Bank ATM lane but did not stop. She kept going and ran through stop signs and red lights before heading north on Highway 14. The chase exceeded speeds of 90 mph.

The woman’s minivan entered the ditch north of town and went airborne after she struck a driveway. The vehicle caught on fire and the driver was partially ejected. She died at the scene.

Her name has not been released.