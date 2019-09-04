Late Planting Leads to Freeze Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Last year was one of the wettest in Iowa history, and the delayed planting could mean some corn won't get a chance to mature.

Iowa farmers made a few short stretches in April and May where field conditions were good enough to plant. But Iowa State University agronomists say nearly 20 percent of Iowa's corn crop was planted after June 2nd, meaning some farmers will have to harvest all the way into November.

An early freeze could also stop a lot of corn from maturing, when temperatures go below 28 degrees Fahrenheit, corn shuts down.

Mark Licht is an assistant professor of agronomy and says most of Iowa's corn is two weeks behind the average. Unless there's a late first freeze, it's likely some crops will be damaged.

Usually northern parts of Iowa get a freeze in early October, while southern Iowa gets a freeze several weeks later.